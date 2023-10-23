Career socialist activists ‘are pulling the strings’ on UAW strike that’s cost the economy $7.7bn and claimed 6,000 jobs: ‘Eat the rich’ union leader – on $350k salary – is being advised by hardcore left-wingers who ‘want class warfare’

The United Auto Workers union president who has orchestrated massive ongoing strikes at a cost of billions to the American economy is being advised by career socialist activists whose priority is to keep the auto industry ‘wounded for months’.Shawn Fain, the president of the UAW, has ordered a walkout of more than 30,000 workers across America’s ‘Big 3’ automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – in an unprecedented round of industrial action that entered its 39th day on Monday.Some of Fain’s closest advisors – cynically termed ‘New York intellectuals’ by critics – have little or no experience on factory floors or as UAW members.

Sources with knowledge of the autoworker contract negotiations claim the advisors do not have workers’ best interests at heart.The strikes, which could rumble on for weeks and grow to include thousands more staff, have already cost the the US economy $7.7 billion, according to analysts. Many union members, who are earning just $500-a-week strike pay, are also increasingly concerned that Fain’s war of attrition could do more harm than good. Fain, 54, who was narrowly elected UAW president in March and was paid around $350,000 by the union last year, has carved a reputation as a revolutionary leader through his ambitious demands and appearances at rallies while wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with ‘eat the rich’.

