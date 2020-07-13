Page Six:

Cardi B is in hot water for using an Asian slur while describing her sister Hennessy Carolina’s eye shape.

The media maelstrom started when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a composite photo of what her 2-year-old daughter Kulture might look like as an adult.

A fan noted that the image looked like a combination of the rapper’s husband Offset and her 24-year-old sister Hennessy.

Cardi replied in a now-deleted exchange, writing: “I think cause Hennessy got c—-y eyes like offset and so [does] KK. Its the only think (sic) I could think off (sic).”

When the comment was criticized on social media, the Grammy winner, 27, claimed ignorance.

“I didn’t know that c—-y eyes was a slur like wtfff I DONT KNOW F–KIN EVERYTHING !!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “We don’t even use that as a (sic) insult and I didn’t use it as a (sic) insult.”

Read more at Page Six