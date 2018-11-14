WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The first wave of migrants from the Central American caravan began climbing border fences on Tuesday after arriving at the U.S. border.

Many on the Mexican side of the border climbed the fence and sat or walked on top of it, while others jumped and crawled through openings in the fence, only to run back to the Mexico side when U.S. Border Patrol agents approached, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

Border Patrol released a statement Tuesday that said they believe some of those at the fence are members who were traveling as part of the Central American migrant caravan that originated in Honduras.

Migrants who reached the border fence in that area are from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. Many are walking and will still need more time to reach the border, and those who have arrived already appeared to do so with the help of buses or other transportation.

The San Diego Union-Tribune released video that showed the perspective of those climbing the fences from the Mexican side of the border.