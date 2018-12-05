BREITBART:

A migrant who traveled with a caravan of 7,000 to 10,000 Central Americans to Tijuana delivered a baby in California after illegally crossing the border. The child will be awarded birthright citizenship.

A woman named “Maryuri” in an NBC report reveals she delivered her baby in San Diego.

“He was born here in San Diego,” the woman told the media.

There are at least 4.5 million born in the U.S. to illegal immigrants. The U.S. and Canada are the only nations in the developed world that offer birthright citizenship in these cases.

The caravan migrant’s child was born on November 27, a day after she and her husband were apprehended by Border Patrol with their 3-year-old son in tow.

“The day I came across I felt a little pain, but I thought it will be because of my nerves,” the woman told the local outlet.

The migrant family seeks asylum–though they only wish for a better life as opposed to stating a claim of credible fear, which is unlikely to meet federal requirements of “reasonable fear” of political or religious persecution.