A little after 1 a.m. on a Sunday last September, passengers in two cars driving side-by-side on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove engaged in a shouting match.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said it all started as a “road rage incident.” Occupants inside an Infiniti heading southbound near Laguna Boulevard began arguing with four men inside a white sedan, make and model unknown.

Just two freeway exits later, near Hood Franklin Road, a passenger in the white car stuck a gun out the window, shot into the front passenger seat of the Infiniti and hit a 42-year-old Stockton woman in the neck.

That woman survived, treated after being rushed to UC Davis Medical Center, CHP South Sacramento spokesman Officer Jim Young said at the time.

No arrests have been made.

Wild and rare as they may sound, car-to-car shootings have been happening at an increasing rate on freeways across the greater Sacramento area over the past several months.

Sometimes authorities say they’re related to road rage, sometimes they’re targeted incidents between parties who know each other, and, in many cases, the motive remains unclear, per the investigating agencies.