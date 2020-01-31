DAILYMAIL

Majid Ali, 18, struck Blythe Mason-Boyle before taking her Audi in Birmingham

Miss Mason-Boyle, 24, suffered cuts to her face and a fractured eye socket

Her car was traced within 24 hours and Ali was identified as the prime suspect

Ali, of Sparkhill, Birmingham, was jailed for nine years at the city’s Crown Court

Miss Mason-Boyle has suffered ‘physical and emotional pain’ from the attack

An 18-year-old car-jacker who left a young woman partially blind in one eye following a hammer attack as he tried to steal her Audi has been jailed for nine years. Majid Ali repeatedly struck Blythe Mason-Boyle across the head before taking her Audi A1 from Coventry Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, in March last year. The 24-year-old victim suffered cuts to her face and a fractured eye socket shortly after leaving a gym. West Midlands Police have shared a shocking image of her injuries following the sentencing of Ali. Miss Mason-Boyle now struggles to see clearly through one eye and has received counselling to overcome the trauma of her ordeal. Detectives traced the stolen Audi within 24 hours and Ali was identified as the prime suspect. A warrant was later executed at his home and the hammer was found hidden underneath a sofa bed.

READ MORE AT THE DAILYMAIL