Car filled with explosives barrels into crowd leaving Rochester rock concert, killing two in possible domestic terrorism: police

A couple was killed and numerous other people injured just hours into the New Year when a deranged man driving a car full of explosives barreled into a crowd leaving a rock concert in upstate New York, police said.

The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve show by the musical group moe.

Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when a suspected bipolar Syracuse man in a Ford Expedition sped toward the crowd and smashed into an Uber that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said.

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles,” Police Chief David Smith said at a press conference.

The cars exploded into an intense blaze that took the fire department nearly an hour to extinguish.

A couple riding in the Uber were killed, while their driver was rushed to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, sources and police said.

Three pedestrians were struck by the flying cars — one of whom was left clinging to life.

