Car Dealers Warn Biden: ‘Unrealistic’ Green Agenda Must Be Abandoned, Americans Not Buying Electric Cars

Car dealers across the United States are warning President Joe Biden that his “unrealistic” green energy agenda must be abandoned, mainly because Americans are not buying Electric Vehicles (EVs) as the administration expected.

Executives with car dealerships from Massachusetts to Alabama to Wyoming sent a letter to Biden this week, urging his administration to drop EV mandates and green energy requirements on the auto industry, citing a lack of interest among American consumers in EVs.

“… we are asking you to slow down your proposed regulations mandating battery electric vehicle (BEV) production and distribution,” the car dealers tell Biden:

Your administration has proposed regulations that would essentially mandate a dramatic shift to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), increasing year after year until 2032, when two out of every three vehicles sold in America would have to be battery electric. [Emphasis added] … The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots. [Emphasis added]

