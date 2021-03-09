Securing the U.S. Capitol requires increasing both the “physical infrastructure” around the complex and manpower, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said in a Monday statement.

The USCP conducted a review of security measures at the complex after former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to stop President Joe Biden’s election win from being certified. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman initially called for permanent fencing around the complex in late January, prompting uproar from critics who say the Capitol should remain open.

“We believe enhancements to the Capitol complex’s physical infrastructure are required,” The USCP said in a statement, linking Pittman’s previous call for permanent fencing. “We also agree we need to increase our manpower and overall response capabilities. The Department will continue to work with our congressional stakeholders and law enforcement partners as we strengthen our security measures at the Capitol.” D.C. has been under ramped-up security for more than two months, with fencing topped with razor wire surrounding Capitol, Supreme Court and Library of Congress. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has opposed creating a permanent fence following Yogananda’s initial statement.

“Based on conversations with federal partners, there are some potentially volatile events upcoming that will require extra security,” Bowser said at the time. “Fencing and the presence of troops will be a part of that. But we will not accept extra troops or permanent fencing as a long-term fixture in DC.”

Read more at Daily Caller