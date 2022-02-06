THE DAILY MAIL:

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said capitalism is ‘not a redeemable system’ for Americans and represents a ‘pursuit of profit’ with disregard for any human, environment and social consequences run by an elite minority.

The New York democratic socialist slammed the US economy during an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer on Thursday, explaining that it was controlled by a small group of capitalists who make money and ‘don’t have to work.’

‘They can control our labor. They can control massive markets that they dictate and can capture governments,’ Ocasio-Cortez, 32, said.

‘And they can essentially have power over the many. And to me that is not a redeemable system for us to be able to participate in for the prosperity and peace for the vast majority of people.’

Ocasio-Cortez also said that capitalism was flawed at its core, saying, ‘To me, capitalism at its core, what we’re talking about when we talk about that, is the absolute pursuit of profit at all human, environmental, and social cost.’

She said that under the economic system, a nation’s power is held by an elite and wealthy minority, calling out billionaires Charles Koch and David Koch, whose family is worth more than $100 billion and have a hold on the fuel and oil industries.

‘If it ultimately comes down to a billionaire or the Koch brothers or the Koch family having control over the vast majority or large plurality of our oil assets in the United States, if it’s a handful of very wealthy families having control over – you know, private families having control over means of production, that is essentially the capitalist system that we live in, she said.

