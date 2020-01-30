THE GATEWAY PUNDIT

Imagine this: You’re out with your family in one of the parks in New York state where you can actually see the stars when it gets dark. You look up in the sky, see a constellation, and you point upwards to show your kids. Along comes a park ranger demanding to see your Stargazing Permit, and issues you a citation because you didn’t know you needed such a permit. That’s right, the state of New York is now demanding us peasants give them money so we can look up at the sky. This is totally a real thing, as it shows up on the state’s permitting for “Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation” schedule:

STARGAZING PERMIT Requirements: Fee of $35.00, $60-Out of State –Vehicle Registration and Driver’s License Required Permit allows after sunset parking for stargazing only,valid January 1 -December 31at:

Hither Hills -Except July & August

Jones Beach -West End 2 and Field 6

Montauk Point –Upper Parking Lot

Robert Moses -Field 2

Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow -Field1 & Field 3

Wildwood –Main Parking Lot

