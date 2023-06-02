Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot already has a new job. The far left Democrat has been hired by Harvard University to teach public health and leadership.

It has often been said that the liberal elite takes care of its own, and this is a perfect example.

Breitbart News reported:

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has found her soft landing with a new gig as a teacher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, reportedly based on her experiences as a big city mayor during the coronavirus pandemic.



Lightfoot is set to teach a course entitled “Health Policy and Leadership,” according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.



Eric Andersen, the director of Harvard’s Senior Leadership Fellows Program and Studio Programming, claims that he “reached out” to Lightfoot with the offer of a position at the school.



“I think as mayor and as a leader she faced many pressing public health issues, most notable navigating the pandemic,” Andersen said. “We believe our students will benefit from her experiences, insights and knowledge of leadership decision-making.”



Lightfoot’s “leadership” led her to a one-and-done term as mayor, as she lost her re-election bid to Brandon Johnson, a radical, self-professed “progressive,” anti-business, and anti-police first-time candidate for mayor.

