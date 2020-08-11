Information Liberation:

Hinnant’s murder is being ignored by the national media and has only been covered by local news outlets.

Five-year-old Cannon Hinnant was allegedly executed at point-blank range with a gunshot to the head by 25-year-old felon Darius Nathaniel Sessoms while riding his bike and playing outside his house on Sunday evening in Wilson, North Carolina.



Hinnant’s brutal murder was reportedly witnessed by his two young sisters and a neighbor who couldn’t believe what she saw.



“I saw him just run right up to him and [he] put the gun right up to his head and shot him,” neighbor Doris Labrant told WRAL.



Sessoms, who is the Hinnant’s next-door neighbor, is being charged with first-degree murder.

From WRAL, “Wilson man wanted in fatal shooting on 5-year-old apprehended”:

Family members said Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his father’s house when he was shot in the head. The boy’s two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot, according to Cannon’s mother.



Cannon was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.



No details about a possible motive for the shooting have been released, but police said the shooting wasn’t random.



Sessoms lives next door to Cannon’s father, and a neighbor said that the two men had dinner together Saturday night and that Sessoms was at his neighbor’s home earlier Sunday.



Doris Labrant, who witnessed the shooting, said Sessoms ran up to Cannon, put the gun near his head and fired before running back to his own house.



“My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” Labrant said. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”



She said she realized the gun was real when she saw Cannon’s father’s reaction to the shooting, and she quickly went inside her home, locked the door and tried to call 911.

