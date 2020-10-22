Tulsa World:

Poteau, OK — Two men were accused Wednesday in a criminal charge of performing an illegal castration on a volunteer at their cabin in the woods and then keeping the body parts in a freezer, possibly to eat later.

Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evan Gates, 42, were arrested Oct. 15 after going to a hospital in McAlester to try to visit the victim, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday.

“I can’t say it’s cult activity,” the sheriff told reporters. “It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country. It is borderline some type of activity. … We know there’s a lot of rumors out there, but at this time there’s no danger to the public.”

The 28-year-old victim had flown from Virginia to Dallas and then was driven to the cabin in southeastern Oklahoma for the surgery, a sheriff’s deputy reported in a court affidavit. The victim had made contact with Allen through a website while searching online about castrations and related terms.

The victim further stated that Allen “had six more clients on the way to have the same operation” and that Allen “informed him that he had a freezer with body parts and showed him pictures on his phone.”

The victim said Allen took him to the hospital the next day because he had a lot of bleeding after first telling him, “No morgue. No ER.” He said Allen told him that if he passed out or died that he would dump him in the woods, according to the affidavit. He said Allen instructed him to say “he done it to himself” once they arrived at the hospital.

He told medical personnel that the two men “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism,” according to the affidavit.

Sheriff investigators became involved Oct. 14 after the hospital reported the “surgery.” In a search of the cabin Oct. 15, investigators found a plastic bag “with what appeared to be testicles” in a deep freeze in a bedroom.

