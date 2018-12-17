NEW YORK POST:

A Brazilian man — dubbed the “Sweeney Todd” cannibal — his wife and his mistress were each sentenced to several decades in prison after they were convicted of murdering women and stuffing their flesh into pastries that they then ate and handed out to neighbors, reports said.

Jorge Beltrao Negromonte da Silveira, his wife, Isabel Pires, and his mistress, Bruna Cristina Oliveira, were sentenced over the weekend after they were arrested in 2012 for killing at least three women, Brazilian outlet G1 reported. The trio — nicknamed the “cannibals of Garanhaus” for the neighborhood where the murders took place — was on trial for killing Alexandra Falcon Silva, 20, and Gisele Helena da Silva, 31.

Silveira was sentenced to 71 years in prison, while his wife received 68 years and his mistress 71 years and 10 months.

The trio lured women to their home by offering them a job as a nanny or giving them religious advice before slaughtering them and eating their flesh. Silveira’s wife used some of the flesh to make stuffed meat pastries called salgados. They sold some of the pastries to neighbors.

The rest of the women’s remains reportedly were buried in their back yard.

On Friday, Silveira accused his mistress of torturing him.