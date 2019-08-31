News-Medical-Net:

Researchers from Duke University Medical centre, Durham, USA have come up with an important study that shows that use of cannabis among men could alter a specific gene in their sperm that is linked to autism. The study titled, “Cannabis use is associated with potentially heritable widespread changes in autism candidate gene DLGAP2 DNA methylation in sperm,” and is published in the latest issue of the journal Epigenetics.

The researchers exposed the rats to cannabis or its active ingredient called delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and found that there were 9 sites on the sperm DNA that revealed changes for Dlgap2. They also examined the brains of the offspring of these exposed rats. Results revealed that there were significant changes in the brains of these offspring especially in the nucleus accumbens regions.

Senior author Susan Murphy, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Duke University School of Medicine, said in a statement, “This study is the first to demonstrate an association between a man’s cannabis use and changes of a gene in sperm that has been implicated in autism.”