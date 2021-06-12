Just the News:

Backlash against officer’s reported words comes amid charges that the Biden administration has pushed the Pentagon to impose a leftist agenda on the force.

An Army commander is under not-so-friendly rhetorical fire from troops outraged at comments the officer reportedly made denigrating white men as a class. The episode has prompted a formal investigation and reinvigorated a debate over whether the Biden administration is imposing a leftist agenda on the military.

Social media pages for a soldiers’ network reported the comments in Tuesday posts on Instagram and Facebook. The posts alleged Lt. Col. Andrew Rhodes, a new battalion commander at Fort Carson, Colo., told his troops: “If you’re a white male, you are part of the problem.”

