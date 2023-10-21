Cancer patient recounts heroically throwing himself on Hamas grenades during festival

A cancer patient who attended the Supernova rave in Israel when Hamas terrorists invaded and slaughtered countless innocent civilians on Oct. 7 recounted his selfless act of heroism when he jumped on grenades in a bid to save others, according to multiple reports.

Raz Peri, who is battling lymphoma, said he was at the festival to “feel alive again” but had to quickly turn to survival mode following the invasion, he told CNN from his hospital bed.

The 20-year-old watched in horror as “40 to 50” Hamas terrorists gunned down festivalgoers fleeing in their car during the early stages of the attack.

Meanwhile, on Friday an American mother and daughter who were taken hostage when Hamas stormed the kibbutz they were visiting earlier this month were released.

Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, were both let go from Hamas custody in Gaza on Friday, Oct. 20, and were said to be en route to a military base in central Israel to reunite with their family, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on X.

