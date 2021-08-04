NBC Boston:

Former President Barack Obama has canceled plans for a nearly 500-guest 60th birthday party planned for this weekend. The party was set for Saturday on the 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate that the Obamas purchased in 2019.

“Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the former president, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

According to Axios, hundreds of guests were expected, and they had been told they would have to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to attend.

……

COVID BACKLASH WAS SIGNIFICANT – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who worked for Obama, was asked if it was “setting the wrong example about how serious COVID-19 is by hosting a big birthday party with hundreds of people this week?”

“Well, I would certainly refer you to the team who is working for my former boss to give you more specifics of what the protocols are in place,” she said.

“But I would note, first, that former President Obama has been a huge advocate of individuals getting vaccinated,” she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “has provided guidance” on “indoor settings in high or substantial high zones of COVID cases.”

According to the Vineyard Gazette, cases of COVID-19 infections have climbed in the past week, with island health agents reporting 24 positive Covid-19 tests last week, “the largest number since late May, with a significant percentage coming among fully vaccinated residents,” the newspaper reported.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod defended Obama’s planning of the party, saying the cancellation came in response to “changing circumstances.”

“They’ve been concerned about the virus from the beginning, asking invited guests if they had been vaccinated, requesting that they get a test proximate to the event,” Axelrod said. “But when this was planned, the situation was quite different. So, they responded to the changing circumstances.”

SO WAS VALERIE JARRETT BACKLASH

Maybe THIS is the reason they cancelled. Severe backlash over this post by Valerie Jarrett:

LOL.

He is throwing a party with 700 people on a private beach in Martha’s Vineyard but please peasants, remember to give whatever is left in your savings accounts to his causes and remember— we’re all in this together! https://t.co/3oQEy3alB3 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 3, 2021

More at NBC BOSTON