Breitbart:

Woke students at Oxford University have voted to remove a portrait of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II because they felt the print represented the UK’s “colonial history”.

A substantial majority of graduate members of the Middle Common Room (MCR) at Magdalen College Oxford voted to take down the 1952 print of the monarch, arguing that it should be replaced with “art by or of other influential and inspirational people” and agreed to subject any other depictions of the British Royal Family to a vote.

The MCR claimed that the portrait of The Queen could make some students feel “unwelcome” because they pronounced that she “represents recent colonial history,” the Daily Mail reported.

They argued that the vote was not a statement on the Queen herself, but was rather intended to foster “a welcoming, neutral place for all members regardless of background, demographic, or views.”

However, ahead of the vote, one student remarked that “patriotism and colonialism are not really separable.”

The report of the latest incarnation of cancel culture on British campuses drew the ire of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson who said: “Oxford University students removing a picture of the Queen is simply absurd.

“She is the Head of State and a symbol of what is best about the UK. During her long reign, she has worked tirelessly to promote British values of tolerance, inclusivity & respect around the world.”

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox lamented: “These little twerps will be running the country soon. Enjoy!”

