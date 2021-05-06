Cancel Culture – Audubon Zoo cancels event with police fearing it would be ‘Unintentionally Divisive’

The Post Millennial:

The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, LA canceled its “Blue at the Zoo” event with the New Orleans Police Department, citing concerns that it could divide the community, according to WDSU.

The event, which was to be held from May 12-16, was intended “to promote and foster positive interactive experiences” with the NOPD. Visitors who wore blue in support would receive a 20% discount.

“Audubon facilities have long been welcoming and safe spaces for the children, families and citizens of our community,” a statement from the Audubon Zoo says. “Audubon Nature Institute heard feedback regarding the event from members of our community and from persons outside of our community, who feel this event could be unintentionally divisive rather than inclusive.”

The zoo adds that they “will be considering alternative ways to promote meaningful and impactful community engagement with the New Orleans Police Department.”

“Of course we’re terribly disappointed,” Melanie Talia, the president and CEO of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, told 4WWL. “The women and men of the New Orleans Police Department work so hard and they sacrifice so much. The New Orleans Police Department really is leading the nation in the constitutional reforms that the nation is demanding.”



Chief Shaun Ferguson also expressed his disappointment, saying “It is disappointing to me that this event, which was an excellent opportunity to connect with our community on a personal level, was canceled,” adding that “Despite the cancelation of the event, we will continue to find ways to work with our community to build a stronger relationship and be the department they deserve.”

