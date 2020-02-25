Globalnews.ca:

A tourist hotel on the Canary Island hotel of Tenerife was placed in quarantine Tuesday after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new virus from China that has infected thousands worldwide.

The press office for the town of Adeje said Tuesday that the H10 Adeje Palace hotel was in quarantine.

Spanish news media reported that some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago located some 100 kilometers west of the African coast, is a popular vacation destination that attracts many northern Europeans all-year-around.

Read more at Globalnews.ca