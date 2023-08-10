Canadians Revolt Against Trudeau’s Mass Migration Economy

Polls show that Canadians have sharply reversed their pro-migration views as their housing costs are deliberately spiked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s elite-backed policy of maximizing immigration.“About 2 in 3 Canadians believe an increase in the annual target of [legal] immigrants as permanent residents will have a negative or somewhat negative impact on the cost of housing, while one in five believe it will have a positive or somewhat impact,” said an August poll of 1,081 Canadians by Nanos Research Group for an August 8 article by Bloomberg News.The poll summary reported 68 percent opposition and 20 percent support: A majority of Canadians believe increasing the annual target of [legal] immigrants as permanent residents from 465,000 in 2023 to 500,000 by 2025 would have a negative (42%) or somewhat negative (26%) impact on the cost of housing. One in five believe it will have a positive (8%) or somewhat positive impact (12%), while seven per cent say it will have no impact.The 20 percent support is sharply down from 52 percent support in February 2023, Bloomberg reported.

