The Canadian transgender teacher who made headlines for wearing fake Z-cup breasts to class was confronted by a reporter after she was spotted out in public — for the second time — without her prosthetics.
Kayla Lemieux was recently approached by a Rebel News reporter as she was leaving the Mapleview Mall in Burlington, Ontario, footage of the encounter shows.
“Mr Lemieux, where are your breasts? I thought your breasts were real. Where are your breasts?” the reporter, David Menzies, shouted at her as she attempted to get into a waiting Uber.
Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, was put on leave last month after The Post revealed she often goes without her prosthetics outside the classroom.
Post photos showed a dressed-down Lemieux wearing men’s clothing — with no sign of her wig or makeup.
The controversy erupted and gained international attention after photos and video of Lemieux wearing the prosthetics inside her classroom went viral.