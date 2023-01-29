NY Post

A taxpayer-funded Canadian theater organization has sparked outrage after announcing an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend. The National Arts Centre in Ottawa is putting on a “Black Out” night at its Babs Asper Theatre on Feb. 17 — the middle of Black History Month — for the performance of “Is God Is,” a play written by and starring Black women. “A Black Out is an open invitation to Black-identifying audiences to come and experience performances with their community,” the theater announced earlier this month. “The evenings will provide a dedicated space for Black theatregoers to witness a show that reflects the vivid kaleidoscope that is the Black experience.” The event promptly sparked backlash on social media, with critics accusing “Cultural Apartheid. The identitarian left proudly appropriates an oldie but goody. Canada is starting to make the USA seem like Hungary,” one person fumed on Twitter. “Racism is alive and well in Canada. I hope this event is boycotted,” another added. “So given that the National Arts Centre now does single-race-only shows, are they planning on doing a whites only show?” a third questioned. But the “Is God Is” performance will not be the only black-invitation-only event sponsored by the National Arts Center. A second “Black Out” show is scheduled for the May 5 performance of “Heaven” at the Azrieli Studio.

Read More