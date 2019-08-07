NEW YORK POST:

Canadian police have discovered two bodies believed to be the missing fugitive teens suspected of killing three people.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, have been the subjects of a two-week manhunt across three provinces that led authorities Wednesday to the shoreline of the Nelson River in Manitoba, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“I am confident it is them, but to identify them officially, and to be sure, we have to go to an autopsy,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told reporters.

Authorities said the bodies were in a “dense brush” area within a mile from where items belonging to the Port Alberni teens were located on the riverbank.

An autopsy was ordered to confirm their identities and determine the cause of death.