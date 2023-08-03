Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation from Wife Sophie After 18 Years of Marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” Trudeau wrote on his Instagram account.

The prime minister’s office has issued a separate statement saying that the family is planning to take a holiday together next week, according to Politico.

It was reported that the couple had signed a separation agreement.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their childrens’ lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

According to Twitter personality Viva Frei, “It was a well-known “secret” that despite the staged and totally insincere videos of he and Sophie kissing, despite his totally grotesque social-media posts, Trudeau’s marriage was a sham.”

