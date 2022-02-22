The Freedom Convoy trucker protests in Canada were certainly nonviolent affairs, at least until police swooped in. Nobody could accuse protesters of being bloodthirsty or of reveling in brutality being visited upon their rivals. If only we could say the same thing about those doing the crackdown with any assuredness.

According to Fox News, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating after a source on social media leaked screenshots that were reportedly from an RCMP group chat in which members relish in the pain being inflicted upon COVID-19 protesters in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

The investigation comes after video surfaced of a mounted officer who appeared to knock over an elderly female protester with a walker. Despite footage contradicting their account, Ottawa Police initially indicated that a bicycle was thrown at the horse. (The Western Journal was among the media outlets to note Ottawa Police’s reticence in addressing the disturbing clip; we’ll continue to bring you the latest news on the Canadian protests. You can help us bring America the truth by subscribing.)

Read more at Independent Journal Review