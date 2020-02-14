MILITARYTIMES.COM

A shortage of women in the ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces has prompted new recruiting ideas that include adding shorter, tighter skirts, more stylish shoes, and cringeworthy social media campaigns featuring slogans like, “My bling are my medals.” Dry heaving yet? If not, maybe a video concept featuring a woman tossing a grenade, accompanied by the slogan, “Of course I throw like a girl but I never miss,” will do the trick. This. This is what three years of work yielded. A “Tiger Team” whose sole three-year mission it was to pinpoint where the military could do a better job of enticing women to enlist came up with referring to medals as “bling.” We condemn you for a job never done, Tiger Team.

