Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hiding out at the home of Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, whose close ties to the Clintons have created international controversy, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the owner of the multi-million dollar waterfront mansion near Victoria, British Columbia — the place where they plotted their shock exit from the royal family.

But multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Page Six that the owner is Giustra, 62, who made his fortune as a stockbroker, co-founded Hollywood studio Lionsgate — producing flicks including “American Psycho” and the Michael Moore documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11” — and is best known in the US as one of the biggest donors to the Clinton Foundation.

Giustra, a divorced father of two, is no stranger to controversy.