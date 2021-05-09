RAIR Foundation

A Canadian Pastor who escaped communism in Poland has been arrested for holding church services during a coronavirus lockdown in Calgary, Canada. Earlier this month, the Muslim mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi called for ramping up punishments for “flagrant” coronavirus lockdown measures. “You know, these real flagrant violators – Pastor Coates sat in jail for a month – so what do we have to do to make sure we are going after these real flagrant violators?,” he asked. Meanwhile, a citizen filmed the outside of the Calgary Islamic Center yesterday, which had cars lined up the street. The citizen journalist told RAIR Foundation USA that he took the video because he “knew they [police officers] are not enforcing the lockdowns on some groups, while persecuting others.” Pastor Pawlowski has been warning Canadians about encroaching communism for years, as reported at RAIR Foundation USA almost a year ago. The brave Pastor, who grew up in Poland behind the Iron Curtain and escaped communism, compares the actions of the Calgary police to that of the Soviets and nazi Germany. During Pawlowski’s childhood, pastors and priests were arrested, and some were murdered. Many were tortured. Pawlowski warns he sees a repetition of history taking place. Ezra Levant of Rebel News was at Pastor Pawlowski’s service before today’s arrest. He confirmed that Christian churches are being targeted while other religious services are free to worship in peace.

