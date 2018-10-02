FRANCE 24:

The centre-right Coalition Avenir Quebec is on track to win power for the first time in Canada’s Quebec province, turning the page on nearly 15 years of liberal rule and allowing the party to make good on its promises to curb immigration.

The business-friendly CAQ is expected to win a majority of seats in Canada’s second most populous province, according to early results from Elections Quebec and network projections.

“My team and I are very eager to get to work for you,” Legault said Monday night on Twitter.

The CAQ win would follow a shift to the right in Ontario, where Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government swept to power in June, ending 15 years of Liberal rule in Canada’s most populous province.

Quebec’s Liberals held power for 13 out of the last 15 years.

Legault campaigned on a controversial plan to take in 10,000 fewer immigrants a year and to expel new residents who fail tests on French and Quebec values within three years.

“Quebecers have clearly indicated their desire for change,” Liberal leader and former Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said in a concession speech, adding that he would reflect on his political future.

Elections Quebec said the CAQ was ahead in 73 out of the 125 seats in the province’s legislature, with the Liberals in second place with 32 seats.

The election in the mostly French-speaking province, home to the majority of Canada’s influential dairy farmers, came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government decided to open up the country’s dairy industry to the United States, as part of concessions made to strike a last-minute deal for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement.