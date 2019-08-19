NEW YORK POST:

Canada is accusing the UK of shirking its responsibilities in counterterrorism by stripping the British citizenship from an ISIS fighter known as Jihadi Jack, who also has Canadian citizenship.

Jack Letts, 24, a Muslim convert who traveled from Oxfordshire to Syria when he was 18 to join ISIS, has begged to be allowed to return to the UK after he was captured by the Kurds in 2017.

He insisted that he had “no intention” of killing Britons, but was declared an “enemy of Britain” and stripped of his citizenship – meaning he is Canada’s responsibility, according to the Telegraph.

“Canada is disappointed that the United Kingdom has taken this unilateral action to off-load their responsibilities,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said, the news outlet reported.

The British Home Office said revoking citizenship was one way the UK counters terror threats.