BREITBART:

A visibly agitated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday night belittled members of the Freedom Convoy who have descended on the capital Ottawa in their thousands, claiming “A few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are.”

The left-wing Trudeau was addressing an emergency session of Parliament in Ottawa when he went on the attack against opponents of vaccine mandates, adding to previous sneers that characterized trucker protesters and supportive demonstrators as “conspiracy theorist” wearers of “tinfoil hats.”

“It has to stop,” Trudeau pleaded in the House of Commons on his return to parliament after isolating for a week due to a positive coronavirus test.

“This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians,” AFP reports the premier said, before claiming “Canadians know the way to get through it is continuing to listen to science, continuing to lean on each other.”

