Canada: Man Who Raped Infant Transferred to Women’s Prison After Claiming to Be Transgender

A Canadian man who now identifies as transgender has been transferred to a women’s prison with an actual mother/child unit despite having been convicted of raping a three-month-old infant.

Adam Laboucan was sentenced to an indeterminate prison sentence in 1999 at the age of 17 for raping a three-month-old infant that he had been hired to babysit. The infant had to receive reconstructive surgery in Vancouver as a result of the crime. He was the youngest criminal violent sex offender. Now that he identifies as a woman name Tara Desousa, he has been transferred to the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford. Per Reduxx:

Fraser Valley Institution for Women features a minimum-security annex that hosts a program for incarcerated mothers and their babies. The Mother-Child Program takes place in a house comprised of facilities such as a shared kitchen, lounge and bathroom, as well as multiple bedrooms. It is situated within a compound of similar housing units, much like a neighborhood.



Other inmates who are not mothers themselves may be permitted to stay with the mother and child can even apply to serve as babysitters or “aunties”, though they may be subject to a risk assessment, a National Post report revealed.



The family must undergo an assessment by a child-welfare agency prior to gaining approval to have a child reside on prison grounds. If permission is granted, children can reside full-time with their mothers up to their fifth birthday and part-time up to their seventh birthday.

In 2018, Laboucan’s dating profile on Canadian Inmates Connect said he has a “vagina” and breast implants.

