Breitbart:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government proposed legislation on Wednesday, Bill C-36, that is aimed at combating “hate speech” and “hate propaganda.”

Bill C-36 will “better protect Canadians from hate speech and online harms,” according to a news release from the federal government. The statement includes 33 mentions of the word “hate.”

The bill’s summary includes a proposed legal definition of “hatred” to be included in Canada’s Criminal Code. It defines “hatred” as “the emotion that involves detestation or vilification and that is stronger than dislike or disdain … For greater certainty, the communication of a statement does not incite or promote hatred, for the purposes of this section, solely because it discredits, humiliates, hurts or offends.”

The bill’s text does not specify if or how non-verbal messages such as images or videos would be regulated to control “hate.”

Under a section titled “Fear of hate propaganda offence of hate crime,” Bill C-36 would allow provincial court judges to impose restrictions on those accused by an “informant” of a likely future commission of an offence “on reasonable grounds.”

In other words, a judge would be able to issue restrictions against accused parties if the judge believes the accused is likely to commit an offense related to “hate.”

If enacted as law, Bill C-36 would allow a provincial court judge who “satisfied by the evidence” provided by an “informant” against an accused party to order the accused to “enter into a recognizance to keep the peace and be of good behavior for a period of [12 to 24 months].”

Provincial court judges could place accused parties under house arrest by ordering defendants “to return to and remain at their place of residence at specified times.”

Such a “recognizance” would allow provincial court judges to order defendants “to wear an electronic monitoring device” and “to abstain from the consumption of drugs … alcohol or of any other intoxicating substance.”

If ordered to abstain from intoxicating substances, a defendant may be ordered by a provincial court judge to provide blood, urine, saliva, or other bodily substances if “reasonable grounds” exist to believe” the defendant has breached a court order to remain sober.

Bill C-36 would empower provincial court judges to prohibit an accused party from “directly or indirectly” communicating with persons identified in the recognizance as well as denial of “going to any place specified in the recognizance.”

