A Canadian armed forces veteran with a brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was offered medically-assisted suicide by a Veterans Affairs Canada employee while seeking treatment. The veteran, who has not been named, is said to have sought help for his brain injury and PTSD at Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), a government agency that offers a variety of programmes for veterans, including mental health services. The veteran claims that an employee of the VAC causally suggested to him that the government could help him with what they call medically assisted dying (MAID) during their conversation, despite the veteran not expressing any prior interest, broadcaster Global News reports. The broadcaster, which claims multiple sources have confirmed the conversation took place, said VAC later apologised to the veteran in question after he complained to them several times about the conversation. VAC also released a statement in which it claimed it “deeply regrets what transpired” and that “appropriate administrative action will be taken”.

