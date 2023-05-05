Canada´s foreign minister said Thursday the country is considering the expulsion of Chinese diplomats over an intelligence agency report saying one of them plotted to intimidate the Hong Kong relatives of a Canadian lawmaker.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said her department was summoning China´s ambassador to a meeting to underline that Canada won´t tolerate such interference.

She said the intelligence agency report indicated that opposition Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his Hong Kong relatives were targeted after Chong criticized Beijing´s human rights record.

“We´re assessing different options including the expulsion of diplomats,” Joly said before a Parliament committee.

Canada´s spy agency has not released details publicly. Chong has said the report identifies a Toronto-based diplomat as being part of the plot. Chong has been critical of Beijing´s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in China´s Xinjiang province.

