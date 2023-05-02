Matt Baszucki is a musician and tech professional living in San Francisco. At just 26, he could be expected to be leading a certain kind of life as befits his age and profession.

Instead, every morning Matt gets up at the same time and goes outside for the morning light to reset his body clock. He spends two hours a day exercising — running in the morning, lifting weights in the afternoon.

He makes sure he gets enough sleep and doesn’t drink or smoke. He also emphatically steers clear of drugs.

But it’s his diet that really sets Matt apart from his peers. He often eats only two meals a day — the first at 1pm or 2pm, the other at 6pm or 7pm — then fasts until lunchtime the next day.

And then there’s what he does, and doesn’t, eat: no bread, pasta, rice or refined carbs, sweets or cola. His meals are instead based on protein and fat — ‘a lot of super-heavy fat foods’, including nut butters and avocados, plus meat, eggs, fish, chicken and ‘a lot of vegetables’.

