THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

The first polls following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report flash warning signs for congressional Democrats. It’s not looking good for their investigate-and-impeach strategy.

An April 22-25 Washington Post/ABC survey found only 37% of voters want to “begin impeachment proceedings that could lead to [President] Trump being removed from office.” That’s down from 49% in August.

More troubling for Democrats is the shift among independents. In August 49% of them supported starting impeachment proceedings. Today only 36% do, while 59% oppose it.

These results are mirrored in an April 24-29 “PBS NewsHour”/NPR/Marist poll. Democrats said the Mueller report should “lead to congressional impeachment hearings” against Mr. Trump, but independents said no, 51% to 40%.

Similarly, an April 25-28 CNN/SRRS poll found 69% of Democrats, 30% of independents and 7% of Republicans felt that Mr. Trump “should be impeached and removed from office”—while 25% of Democrats, 66% of independents and 93% of Republicans said no.

Partisans will keep lining up for or against impeachment. What should worry Democrats is that independents increasingly agree with Republicans on the question—and these are the swing voters likely to decide the White House in 2020.