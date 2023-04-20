Calls are growing for California Highway Patrol officers to join the effort in disrupting drug markets in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made a surprise visit to the Tenderloin on Wednesday to see San Francisco’s fentanyl crisis firsthand, but made no public remarks. The governor was flanked by Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Mayor London Breed’s office confirmed that her chief of staff, Sean Elsbernd, was also present.

Since 2019, more than 2,000 people in the city have died from fentanyl overdoses. The crisis has sparked regular debate over establishing safe drug-use sites in San Francisco that backers say prevent overdose deaths but opponents say sanction illegal behavior.

CHP has been deployed into crime hotspots by the governor before—in 2021, Newsom deployed CHP officers into Oakland to supplement city police patrols in high-crime areas of the city after then-Mayor Libby Schaff requested it. In 2007, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger sent an anti-gang task force into Oakland at the request of then-Mayor Ron Dellums.

