A 19-year-old Cambridge University student — reportedly distressed over her “failed” research project — jumped to her death from a small airplane during a biology internship in Madagascar.
Alana Cutland was on her way back home after abruptly cutting short her planned six-week research trip when she suddenly plunged more than 3,600 feet from a small Cessna plane into a remote forest in the island country last Thursday, according to The Sun.
Two other passengers — British tourist Ruth Johnson and the pilot of the Cessna C168 — were aboard the aircraft and tried in vain to prevent Cutland’s “intentional fall.”
The pilot desperately clung to Cutland’s leg, but the student managed to free herself, the report said.
