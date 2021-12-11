NEW YORK POST:

The union that repped Columbia University student teachers like the tragic PhD candidate murdered last week wanted to cut all ties with the NYPD — and many undergrads continue to push banning cops from campus.

Despite the student blood spilled in recent years near the Ivy League institution and nearby Morningside Park — where grad student Davide Giri was killed last week and Barnard’s Tessa Majors was slain in 2019 — many on the famously liberal campus remain defiantly anti-NYPD.

In a now-bitter irony, the organizing committee of Local 2110 of the student workers union in June 2020 declared its loyalty to George Floyd protesters in de-funding and “fighting the police state.”

