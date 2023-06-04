Just the News.com

“The issue of reliability has to be addressed,” California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom says about his state’s power grid, which relies on renewables.

California appears to be presenting the green movement with yet another reality check. Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has set forth arguably the country’s most ambitious state-level plan to transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy. However, when California’s almost inevitable heat waves come in the summer and residents crank up their home air conditioners, officials turn on massive diesel-powered generators to make up for the state’s energy shortfall and to avoid rolling blackouts. “We laid out the markers on solar and wind, but we recognize that’s not going to get us where we need to go,” Newsom said during a recent news conference. “The issue of reliability has to be addressed.” The summertime problem is especially acute in the early evenings when electricity from solar is not as abundant, according to the Associated Press.

