BREITBART

California’s proposed new model “ethnic studies’ curriculum for children in public high schools includes several controversial topics — including the study of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as important leaders. A section of the model curriculum proposes that students learn about “significant figures” in the Arab-American community, including Omar, Tlaib, and Palestinian-American radical Linda Sarsour — all of whom have been widely accused of antisemitism for the extreme rhetoric they use in criticizing Israel and those who support it. A section on “African American Studies” proposes learning about Mumia Abu-Jamal, who has been on death row for years after being convicted of the murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner, but whose case has become a cause célèbre on the left and who has received statements of support from some California teachers.

READ MORE AT BREITBART