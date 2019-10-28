THE SEATTLE TIMES:

Ryan Schmaltz raced in his Ford F-150 down Highway 101 two weeks ago during the first set of rolling blackouts here to pick up the only industrial generator available within 60 miles.

Without it, the winemaker risked losing 160 tons of fruit, much of it zinfandel. He couldn’t cool the grapes to temperature with glycol or mix the wine in tanks of up to 3,700 gallons. At the height of the winemaking season, the family-owned winery would be paralyzed.

But now, as yet another blackout rolls through Sonoma County, he needs to fire up the generator again. He is worried he won’t know how to operate such a complicated machine. So he called an electrician.

“We just can’t wait, and we know it’s gonna happen again,” Schmaltz said in an interview inside a 7,000-square-foot storage cave, one of the only places at Bella Winery where it was safe to breathe without an air mask as new fires raged a few miles away.

For this tightknit community in the heart of wine country, parts of which were devastated by the deadly and destructive Tubbs fire in 2017, rolling blackouts are becoming a new way of life. Electricity – a basic necessity for keeping food fresh, medical devices running, businesses operating and children in school – is being cut unexpectedly in an effort to limit wildfires.



