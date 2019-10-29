FOX NEWS:

A harrowing video emerged Tuesday showing what firefighters are dealing with as they battle the largest wildfire currently burning in California, one that’s menacing the state’s wine country and threatening to explode with the return of powerful winds.

The Kincade Fire, which began late Wednesday near Geyserville, Calif., had grown to 74,324 acres by Monday evening and was only 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has so far destroyed 123 structures, 57 of which are residential homes. About 90,000 structures remain threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox.

“We’re playing both offense and defense right now on two different sides of the fire, and we’re going to have to flip-flop that tomorrow when that wind event comes through,” Cox said at a Monday night news conference.