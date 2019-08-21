BREITBART:

Sacramento salon owner Elizabeth Novak addressed an irate video to California Governor Gavin Newsom over the state’s homeless crisis.

“This video is for Gavin Newsom,” Novak began. “I’m going to wait for a response from you, but I’m not going to stop messaging you, tweeting you, making videos to you, e-mailing you, writing you, calling you.” She had a very simple question for the California governor: “What are you going to do for us Californians?”

“I’ve had a business in downtown Sacramento for 15 years – a successful business. I now have to leave my place of business, I have to close my shop,” Novak said. She outlined the course of her day for the Democrat politician:

I just want to tell you what happens when I get to work. I have to clean up the poop and the pee off of my doorstep. I have to clean-up the syringes. I have to politely ask the people who I care for, I care for these people that are homeless, to move their tents of of the way of the door to my business.

I have to fight off people who push their way into my shop who are homeless and on drugs, because you won’t arrest them for drug offenses. I have to apologize to my clients as to why they can’t get into my door, because there’s someone asleep there and they are not getting the help they need.