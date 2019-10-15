American Thinker:

Talk about disenfranchisement. In California, seems it’s not enough that foreign nationals who’ve just spilled over the U.S. border from the south can get free education, free health care, free housing, and all that — now it looks as though locals may just find themselves lorded over by foreign nationals with zero loyalty to the United States making policy, now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed SB225, a bill to allow illegals to “serve” (and be paid) on state boards that make policy in California. If your interests conflict with theirs, too bad about yours