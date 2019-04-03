HUFFINGTON POST:

Unauthorized immigration should be decriminalized, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said in an interview with HuffPost on Friday, becoming one of the few prominent Democrats to challenge a key aspect of the Trump administration’s crackdown.

“They are not criminals,” Becerra said of migrants who cross without authorization. “They haven’t committed a crime against someone, and they are not acting violently or in a way that’s harmful to people. And I would argue they are not harming people indirectly either.”

The remarks from California’s top law enforcement officer are rare even from a Democratic politician, although the idea is picking up steam. This week, Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro proposed repealing the code that makes illegal entry a criminal offense in addition to a civil one; fellow presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke has said we should do the same for asylum-seekers and families. Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) have also told HuffPost that immigration should be decriminalized.

For the most part, Democrats have decried the results of criminalizing immigration — such as the mass separations of immigrant families as President Donald Trump ramped up prosecutions last year — without criticizing the underlying law that made the separations possible.

Decriminalizing immigration wouldn’t mean that crossing the border without authorization would go unpunished. Becerra acknowledged that those who do so violate civil laws and skirt the normal process for entering. But criminally charging people with immigration violations in addition to putting them through deportation proceedings serves to brand migrants as criminals, he said, whether or not they commit acts of violence or property crimes.